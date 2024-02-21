Four-month-old baby girl from Andhra Pradesh sets world record by identifying 120 objects

VIJAYAWADA : A four-month-old baby girl from Nadigama town in NTR district has astounded people across the State and beyond showcasing her incredible talent, earning her a world record.

The infant, Challagunda Kaivalya, possesses the remarkable ability to identify 120 flash cards, which include 12 flowers, 27 fruits, 27 vegetables, 27 animals and 27 birds.

Kaivalya’s mother, Homa, first noticed her daughter’s special gift and decided to share it with the world. The Noble World Record (NWR) was set on February 3, 2024, naming Kaivalya as the world’s first youngest to identify over 100 flash caring.

NWR aims to encourage and assist young talents with amazing performances, documenting human and natural world records through the Noble Book of World Records. Launched in India and Mauritius in 2020, it is the second-largest record book company in the world after Guinness World Records.

“My husband Ramesh and I were married in November 2021, and we were blessed with Kaivalya in September 2023. To improve her eye focus and visibility after her birth, I started showing her black and white flash cards for the first two months. I noticed she looked at them without any distraction and with concentration,” said Homa. The couple are software engineers.

“Later, when she entered her third month, I began showing her colour flash cards for three minutes daily for four weeks, with a different category each week such as flowers, fruits, vegetables, and animals. One day, when she turned four months old, I decided to test her, and she began answering by touching the objects with her hands. That’s when I thought of applying for records. I initially applied to the India Book of Records, but they rejected it due to the minimum age limit of one-and-a-half years. Later, on January 26, we applied for the NWR, who requested a video showing her ability to recognise all 120 objects. After evaluating it, they informed us that she had been selected for the record,” Homa added. NWR officials and everyone, who has seen the footage, were amazed at the baby’s cognitive talents. After careful verification, they presented Kaivalya with a special certificate pronouncing her a world record holder.

Her elated parents expressed their joy and thanked people for their support. They hope their daughter’s achievements will inspire other parents to discover and nurture any exceptional talents possessed by their own little ones.