Get inspired from inscriptions, youth told on International Mother Language Day in Kadapa

KADAPA: International Mother Language Day which is celebrated on February 21 holds a significant place in the region as the noble poets such as Vemana, Potuluri Veerabrahmam, and Tallapaka Annamacharya belong to the place. Their literature left an indelible mark on Telugu literature.

Kadapa has long been hailed as a fertile ground for textual inscriptions and vernacular literature, with successive Chief Ministers contributing to the growth and development of the Telugu language.

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Representative Dr Tavva Venkataiah said that with a history spanning 20 thousand years, Kadapa district stands as the birthplace of the Telugu language.

“Youth has to develop knowledge of the history and heritage of our culture and language. They have to take inspiration from these ancient inscriptions and strive to pass on the rich legacy of our mother tongue to future generations,” said Dr Venkataiah.