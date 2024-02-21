GO 117 led to high dropout rate: Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM : Finding fault with the current state of education under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YSRC government of alienating students from education.

Addressing the Sankharavam meeting in Madugula Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Lokesh blamed the government’s decision to amalgamate schools under GO 117 for the significant dropout rate among underprivileged students. He pointed out that between 2020 and 2023, nearly 1,93,000 students ceased their education, making Andhra Pradesh the State with the highest dropout rate in South India at 16.3%.

Lokesh highlighted the infrastructure development initiated by the previous TDP regime, and alleged that the YSRC government halted the progress. “The TDP is committed to revoking GO 117 and enhancing education accessibility to all, if it comes to power in the State,” he promised, recalling the contribution of former Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu to development of education, besides filling up 1,75,000 teacher posts.

The TDP leader further criticised Jagan for speaking ill of Naidu, and for allegedly instructing district officials to insult him, Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Lokesh also condemned Jagan’s narrative of elections as a conflict between the poor and capitalists, describing it instead as a battle between the Chief Minister’s ego and the self-respect of the people. Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister’s approach involves reserving MLA and MP tickets for those willing to criticise TDP leaders, pointing out that several members had left the YSRC citing their reluctance to disparage Naidu and the TDP.

Lokesh also reflected on TDP’s commitment to development, mentioning the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for Madugula from 2014 to 2019.

He criticised YSRC MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu for prioritising other interests ignoring the development of Madugula, despite being Deputy Chief Minister.