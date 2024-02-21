Jagan following social justice norm in selection of candidates: YSRC MP

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has said the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing social justice in the selection of candidates for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “As he has been following the social justice in every other sector, he is doing the same in choosing the right candidates for the coming polls,” he asserted.

On Tuesday, several TDP leaders and activists from Chundur, Bhattiprolu and Amartaluru mandals in Vemuru Assembly constituency in Bapatla district joined the YSRC in the presence of Vijayasai Reddy, who is regional coordinator of Guntur due to the efforts of V Ashok Babu, party coordinator for Vemuru. Similarly with party’s Repalle coordinator E Ganesh’s efforts, members of both TDP and JSP from Repalle, Nizampatnam, Cherukupalle, Nagaram mandals joined the YSRC at the central office.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy described V Ashok Babu as a gentlemen, urged the people of Vemuru Assembly constituency to give their mandate to him and assured that like before the YSRC leader will strive for the development and welfare of the constituency. He recalled that during his previous visit, he has spent his MPLADs for drainage and roads in Chundur. He cautioned people of Vemuru Assembly constituency to be wary of forces that are trying create a rift between different castes.

“The YSRC belongs to people of all sections and communities and it does not neglect any of them. Under the leadership of Jagan, the party is dedicated to the uplift of poor, downtrodden and minority communities. Last several months are witness to the efforts of Jagan to improve the living standards of the people and make the State top in development and welfare,” he said, and elaborated on how various schemes of the YSRC government benefited different sections of the people.

He also cautioned the people to be wary of the TDP, which is allying with communal parties and said the YSRC is supporting bills to have a cordial relation with the Centre. “For any government scheme in the State, assistance and cooperation of the Centre is a must. One must not forget that the YSRC has not supported Triple Talaq bill and similarly opposed the bills which were against secular spirit. Unlike the TDP, the YSRC is not hankering for an alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Praising former minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, the MP said Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha.