Jagan to distribute pattas to 20,840 beneficiaries in Ongole under the 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu' scheme

VIJAYAWADA : As part of the flagship ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be distributing house site pattas to 20,840 beneficiaries in Ongole on February 23.

The Ongole Municipal Corporation has called for applications from the eligible families and shortlisted 20,840 beneficiaries out of the total 23,640 applied for house sites.

The government identified land to an extent of 866.65 acre, which is fit for house sites at Yarajarla Hills of Ongole mandal and layout was prepared with a total 24,000 plots for allotment to the above said beneficiaries.

However, with some people approaching the High Court and the Court giving status quo in its interim orders, the government identified about 500 acres at N Agraharam, Malleswara Puram, Vengamukkapalem and Yarajarla villages within the limits of Ongole Municipal Corporation and acquired it from the farmers under Voluntary Land Acquisition Scheme.

Apart from allocating Rs 210 crore towards land acquisition, the government also sanctioned funds for the development of infrastructure works, officials of the housing department said.