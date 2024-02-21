MILAN 2024 full dress rehearsal wows spectators

VISAKHAPATNAM : The city witnessed a mesmerising full-dress rehearsal of the International City Parade, held along the iconic RK Beach on Tuesday. The rehearsal painted a vibrant picture of the diverse cultures and maritime prowess participating in the upcoming exercise. More than 2,000 personnel from many Navies marched with pride and synchronised steps, echoing the spirit of international cooperation.

The air resonated with patriotic music as marching bands from India and other participating nations enthralled the audience. The event was reviewed by Vice Adm. Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command. The event also showcased the performances of schoolchildren and Sea Cadets. The final event of the city parade and air demo is scheduled for February 22.

From the Park Hotel to the Coastal Battery, the beach stretch radiated a festive ambiance as the MILAN 2024 Dress Rehearsal unfolded, drawing eager spectators.

The City Parade featured participation from a variety of groups, beginning with the Indian Sea Cadet Corps Band, followed by the Indian Naval Band, Korukonda Sainik School Band, Indian Air Force Band, Sea Cadet Corps, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy. Additionally, contingents from Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka Naval Band, Seychelles, Russia, Myanmar, Mauritius, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Bangladesh, AP Special Force, AP Police, AP Police Band, Veterans, National Cadet Corps, and others also showcased their presence in the parade.

The Operational Demonstration left onlookers in awe as ships, helicopters, and various aircraft executed precision manoeuvres, including simulated beach assaults conducted by marine commandos.

From skydiving to manoeuvres by fleet ships, each segment showcased the Navy’s multifaceted capabilities with finesse. “While the city parade was noteworthy, the sight of Vikramaditya added an extra layer of excitement,” said a spectator.