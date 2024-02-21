PM inaugurates campuses of 4 institutions in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated permanent campuses of IIM-Visakhapatnam, IIITDM-Kurnool, IIT-Tirupati, and IISER-Tirupati from Jammu and dedicated them to the nation. These four institutions were part of the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Though these institutes commenced functioning, they were being operated from temporary campuses. Now, these premier institutions have their sprawling permanent campuses, giving a boost to the education sector.

In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore.

The Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) located near Jagannatha Gattu in Kurnool city outskirts, spans over 151.51 acre on the hill in Kurnool city, and was constructed with an investment of Rs 296 crore by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE). The institute has been built by the Central government to make India a leader in the technology sector by the next decade. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari who physically attended the opening ceremony, on behalf of the State government thanked the Centre for giving IIITDM-Kurnool to the most backward Rayalaseema region. Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar, IIITDM-Kurnool Chairman Ranganath, Institute Director DVLN Somayajulu, Registrar Gurumurthy and others were present.

On the other hand, IIT-Tirupati was established in 2015 and started functioning with the support of its mentoring institute, IIT-Madras, from the academic year of 2015-16. The academic programme was launched in August 2015 by admitting students in the BTech programme in the fields of Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

The institute operated from a temporary campus on Tirupati—Renigunta Road initially, but all campus activities moved to Yerpedu campus as of August 1, 2022. The Stage 1A Transit Campus (over 36 acre) is integrated into the permanent campus spanning over 548.3 acre in Merlapaka Village on Yerpedu-Venkatagiri Highway.

Meanwhile, IISER-Tirupati, the sixth institute in the chain of IISERs established by the Central government under the Ministry of Education, plays a pivotal role in imparting quality education in basic sciences. Since its inception in August 2015, IISER-Tirupati has been operating from its spacious transit campus located at Sree Rama Engineering College in Rami Reddy Nagar.

The institute’s permanent campus is located at Srinivasapuram and Panguru village of Yerpedu mandal, situated on the Yerpedu-Venkatagiri road, with IIT-Tirupati located just 3 km away. This strategic positioning fosters a unique synergy between two premier educational institutes in the country, facilitating cutting-edge research and academic excellence in the field of science.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Visakhapatnam witnessed an important milestone, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated its permanent campus to the nation.

The permanent campus is spread over 241.50 acres of land, amidst 8,500 trees and the State government has provided the land for free. Built-up area of 62,350 square metres (Phase-1), constructed at a cost of Rs 472.61 crore. It is among the very few IIMs selected as an Atal Incubation Centre by NITI Aayog, with focus on ‘women-led’ and ‘for-women’ technology-based entrepreneurship resulting in 144 successful startups in 32 sectors.

Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikharjun, MP MVV Satyanarayana and MLA Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao were present.