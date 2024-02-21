TDP-JSP has bright chances of forming next govt: Jogaiah

VIJAYAWADA : Analysing the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, former minister and Kapu Samkshema Sena president Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah said the TDP-JSP alliance has more than 50% vote share and has more chances of forming the government next.

In a three-page open letter, he said in the 2019 elections, the YSRC won 151 seats with 51% vote share, while the TDP got 23 seats with 40% vote share, the JSP secured one seat with 6.9% and the BJP managed to get 0.9% vote share.

In that elections, 30% BC, 5% SC & ST, 5% Kapu votes went to the TDP, 20% BC, 17% SC & ST and 14% Kapu votesswent to the YSRC, while the JSP secured 5% Kapu vote, 2% SC, ST and BC votes.

“It is indisputable that the TDP, withdrawing from the panchayat elections, saw its vote share dwindling to 35%. At the same time, the YSRC lost 9% of its 14% Kapu vote share, resulting in the JSP vote share going up from 6.9% to 16%. However, after Naidu’s arrest, sympathy for him saw the TDP regaining its 40% share, while YSRC vote share dropped to 42%,” he said.