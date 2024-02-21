Two get lifer for killing disabled person

GUNTUR : Two persons were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing a specially-abled person in Guntur on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as D Kiran Reddy and B Rani, from Krishnayapalem in Penumaka. The deceased was identified as B Ravi, husband of Rani.

According to police, Kiran Reddy and Rani were allegedly in an illicit relation. In order to continue their relationship, they planned to kill Ravi. In 2017, they stabbed him to death at his house and fled the scene.

Upon receiving a complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, Tadepalli police filed a case and launched an investigation and nabbed the accused.

After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, the Third Additional District Sessions Judge sentenced both accused to rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.