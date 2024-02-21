YSRC activists attack Eenadu office in Kurnool

KURNOOL : Tension prevailed in Kurnool city when YSRC activists reportedly attacked the office of Eenadu Telugu daily on Tuesday for allegedly publishing an article against Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

Several YSRC activists, including a few Kurnool Municipal Corporation corporators, staged a protest in front of the office located at Rajvihar and demanded the arrest of media baron Ch Ramoji Rao.

Later, the YSRC activists reportedly damaged the name board of the office and windows, besides attempting to barge into the office. However, the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Two Town CI Ilias Basha informed that no complaint was received in this connection.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attack on the Eenadu office. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naidu said, “With a massive defeat looking imminent, YS Jagan Reddy is rabble rousing his followers and instigating them to attack the Press and party workers from the Opposition. These acts of violence, or rather, government sponsored terrorism are a last ditch effort to create fear amongst people. AP is witnessing a complete law and order breakdown that has never happened before.”