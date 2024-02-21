YSRC MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy resigns from RS and party

Prabhakar Reddy was reportedly asked to contest the Nellore MP seat to which he agreed. At the same time, Reddy reportedly asked the party leadership to change the sitting MLAs of Nellore City, Kavali, and Udayagiri constituencies.

He was reportedly unhappy with the functioning of Nellore City MLA and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav. He had asked the leadership to change the candidate for the coming elections. Though the party had shifted Anil Kumar Yadav to Narasaraopet MP seat weighing caste equations, the leadership appointed Anil Kumar Yadav's close aide and Deputy Mayor of Nellore Municipal Corporation Md Khaleel Ahmed as the incharge of the Nellore City seat.

Sources said that the leadership did not consult Prabhakar Reddy before appointing Khaleel Ahmed as the coordinator. Since then, the MP kept himself away from party activities and reportedly held discussions with the TDP leadership to join the party. The MP reportedly got an assurance that he would be given Nellore MP ticket following which he resigned from the party.

It is said that Prabhakar Reddy's wife, Prashanthi Reddy, who is the chairman of the TTD Local Area Committee (LAC) of Delhi with a responsibility to look after the affairs of all TTD temples in North India, has also resigned from the party.