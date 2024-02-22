Andhra Pradesh government’s MSME initiatives commended

VIJAYAWADA : Secretary to the Ministry of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) Subhas Chandra Lal Das has visited Andhra Pradesh and appreciated the State government for prioritising MSMEs in its development agenda.

He commended the activities and focus of Andhra Pradesh in driving schemes including PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and other skill training programmes.

Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj has briefed the team from MoMSME, about various initiatives taken by the State government over the last 5 years for MSMEs and MSME ecosystem development.

While highlighting the Industrial Development policy 2023 - 27, which has provided reservation of 33 per cent of land in new industrial parks, reserved for MSME units, Yuvaraj said that an order has been issued encouraging the minimum share of State government procurement to be sourced from MSME sector.

Saying that the government announced the ReSTART package to revive sick MSMEs affected due to CoVID pandemic, Subhas Chandra Lal Das said that the government proposed MSME park policy with an objective to increase MSME parks in the State to 100 by 2027.

Special MSME parks were created to cater to women led enterprises, he said.

He elaborated on the strengthened clusters with addition of 3 Common Facility Centres (CFC), Infrastructure Development (lD) Projects including Flattened Factory Complex (FFC).

Furthermore, six CFCs, 17 lDs and four FFCs which received approval from the Centre are in progress, he said adding that the State government is working towards the target of creating 55 CFCs, 100 lD projects by 2027.

He said that of all the land allotments approved by the State, 96 per cent of land allotment in the last five years is only for MSMEs.