CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house sites to poor in Ongole

ONGOLE: The district authorities are making necessary arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on February 23. The CM will address a public meeting at Narsapuram Agraharam (N Agraharam) village within Ongole Municipal Corporation limits.

He will distribute the house site authorisation papers to nearly 23,000 eligible beneficiaries under ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Parameswar Reddy, Ex-Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, OMC Mayor G Sujatha, and others visited the venue at the N Agraharam Jagananna Housing Colony site on Wednesday to inspect the progress of the arrangements for the event.

The Revenue Department officials have already commenced land levelling and survey works at the site. Municipal, Panchayat Raj, and Transport Department staff has been engaged with land development works. Approach roads have been constructed from the entrance to the newly constructed helipad area.

The police department is ensuring high-security arrangements for the CM’s tour.

During the occasion, AS Dinesh Kumar directed authorities to make all necessary arrangements for the CM’s visit to ensure its success.

The CM Security Officers (SSG) team, along with district authorities, conducted Advance Security Liaisoning (ASL) to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for the CM’s visit and the public meeting scheduled for Friday.

District SP P Parameswara Reddy stated that tight security arrangements have been made for the event.

Security personnel have been deployed at all key locations, with heightened security at the newly constructed helipad area, public meeting area, Pilon erection and unveiling place, parking lots, approach roads, and all the VIP and public entrance and exit points.