Andhra Pradesh

Girl attempts suicide over harassment in Andhra's Palapadu village

Fearing that her parents might force her to quit school, she consumed poison.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Express News Service

GUNTUR: A teenage girl allegedly tried to attempt suicide after being harassed by a village volunteer in Palapadu village of Palnadu district on Tuesday.

The volunteer Y Srikanth, was acquainted with the elder sister of the girl. After the elder sister was shifted to another town for studies, Srikanth pressured her younger sister, who was studying in a local school to provide her phone number.

Fearing that her parents might force her to quit school, she consumed poison. She was rushed to a hospital. The officials informed that the health condition of the girl is stable.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

suicide
harassment

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com