Girl attempts suicide over harassment in Andhra's Palapadu village

GUNTUR: A teenage girl allegedly tried to attempt suicide after being harassed by a village volunteer in Palapadu village of Palnadu district on Tuesday.

The volunteer Y Srikanth, was acquainted with the elder sister of the girl. After the elder sister was shifted to another town for studies, Srikanth pressured her younger sister, who was studying in a local school to provide her phone number.

Fearing that her parents might force her to quit school, she consumed poison. She was rushed to a hospital. The officials informed that the health condition of the girl is stable.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.