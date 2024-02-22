HEAL Charity to lay stone for Centre of Excellence

VIJAYAWADA : The Higher Education Academy For Learning, Alekhya AI Heal Centre of Excellence and a proposed Deemed University of HEAL Charity, a renowned non-profit organisation in Krishna district, would be inaugurated on Thursday. The academy is being set up with an aim to provide free quality education and healthcare to the underprivileged.

Founded by NRI, Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, HEAL Charity is working towards uplifting nearly 820 orphans, single-parent children and the less fortunate.

As many as 35 teachers and 70 plus non-teaching staff cater their needs.

KI Varaprasad Reddy, founder of Shantha Biotechnics, will lay the foundation stone.

In addition to the university inauguration, two centres will open within the Heal Paradise village. Veerabhadra Rao Yalamanchili HEAL Centre for Sports Excellence aims to nurture talent from disadvantaged backgrounds, while the Basavaiah Kovelamudi HEAL Administrative Centre will facilitate efficient management of HEAL Charity’s initiatives.

Dr Koneru Satyaprasad emphasised the infrastructure readiness for the first-year courses, with plans to expand within three years.

The sports facilities will meet international standards within 26 months, with additional infrastructure completed within four years. Courses include Science and Technology, Arts and Humanity, Management Studies, Skill Development, and Education for Special Needs.