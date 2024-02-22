Jagan takes part in Raja Shyamala Yagam at Vizag Sarada Peetham

VISAKHAPATNAM : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sri Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, who arrived around 11.30 am at the airport, went straight to Peetham by road.

He participated in Raja Shyamala Yagam conducted by Pontiffs Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and Swatmanandendra Saraswati. Wearing a traditional dress, Jagan participated in Purnahuti of the yagam at Yagasala. He also offered prayers at various temples located on the premises of Peetham. Special rituals conducted by Vedic pundits and chief priests under the aegis of Swaroopanandendra Saraswati lasted for 90 minutes.

YSRC regional coordinator and MP YV Subba Reddy, ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs, MPs and top district officials were present. Earlier, a large number of people greeted Jagan all along the route while his convoy was on way to Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada from the airport.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said Sarada Peetham is the only place in the country where a temple for Goddess Raja Shyamala exists and the power of the Goddess has spread far and wide. Jagan has been visiting Sarada Peetham during its anniversary celebrations, and participating in Raja Shyamala Yagam, he said.

Later, the Chief Minister was given a warm send off at the airport.