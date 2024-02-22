Tobacco auctions to commence from February 29

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh FCV Tobacco Auctions 2024 will commence from February 29, announced Tobacco Board chairman Ch Yeswanth Kumar.

He along with Tobacco Board executive director Dr Addanki Sridhar Babu, vice chairman G Vasu Babu conducted a meeting with all stakeholders of the tobacco industry at Rythu Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, considering the prevailing seasonal climatic heat conditions and the views of grower representatives and members of Indian Tobacco Association, the tobacco auctions will be held in three phases. The first phase will commence on February 29 at Ongole-I, and Kondepi, following which, the second phase will start from March 6 at Kandukur I&II, and Vellampalli.

The third phase will be held at Ongole-II, Tangutur, Kaligiri, DC Palli, Kanigiri, Podili, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram, Koyyalagudem, and Jangareddy Gudem-I&II.

He said Tobacco Board has made all arrangements to conduct the auctions without any untoward incidents and urged the farmers to market their produce with proper grading.