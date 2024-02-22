Two Maoists surrender in ASR district

VISAKHAPATNAM : Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the ASR district police at Chinturu police station in Rampachodavaram division on Wednesday.

The surrendered were identified as Paddam Adamayya (22), party member of Gollapalli LOS, Kistaram Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) in Sukma district, and Kadithi Lachha (25), militia member of CPI (Maoist) of Gachha Palli village in Sukma district. Kadithi Lachha worked as militia member from 2019 to 2021 and used to arrange food whenever the Maoists visited the village.

Chinturu ASP (Operations) KV Maheshwara Reddy called upon the Maoists to take advantage of the welfare schemes and facilities being provided by the government. He said steps will be taken to ensure that all concessions from the government are given to the surrendered Maoists in time.