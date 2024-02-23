16 railway stations in Guntur division to get facelift

GUNTUR: As many as 16 railway stations in the Guntur railway division under South Central Railway (SCR) are set to undergo a significant facelift. Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, Rs 212.03 crore has been allocated for the development of 16 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
These stations include Guntur, Repalle, Nandyal, Mangalagiri, Markapuram, Giddaluru, Piduguralla, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Nadikudi, Vinukonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Macherla, and Donakonda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, and the tender works have been completed and the construction will commence soon.
Indian Railways has initiated the ABS scheme to upgrade rail infrastructure, with 72 stations in the State selected, including 16 stations in the Guntur division. “The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities, improved traffic circulation, and inter-modal integration, among other facilities,” said M Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur Division.
The development works include traffic circulation improvement, beautification of the circulating area, provision of wide aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, high-level platforms, platform covers, interior renovations, restroom upgrades, waiting hall enhancements, installation of new furniture, construction of 12m wide central foot overbridges along with ramps, installation of escalators, and improvement of second entry including station building.
Out of the 16 stations, nine are located in the erstwhile Guntur district, with many of them being in poor condition for years, especially Piduguralla, Repalle, and Macherla stations.
Railway officials have devised a special action plan to accelerate construction works and aim to complete them by June this year. “We are aiming to finish the works within the stipulated time and position the Guntur division at the top of the list within SCR limits,” added Ramakrishna.
