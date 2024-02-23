16 railway stations in Guntur division to get facelift

GUNTUR: As many as 16 railway stations in the Guntur railway division under South Central Railway (SCR) are set to undergo a significant facelift. Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, Rs 212.03 crore has been allocated for the development of 16 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

These stations include Guntur, Repalle, Nandyal, Mangalagiri, Markapuram, Giddaluru, Piduguralla, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Nadikudi, Vinukonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Macherla, and Donakonda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country, and the tender works have been completed and the construction will commence soon.