1,700 policemen deployed for Andhra Pradesh CM’s visit to Ongole

ONGOLE : Prakasam district authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday.

CM Jagan will take part in the “Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu’ programme at N Agraharam village to distribute house site pattas to around 22,000 eligible beneficiaries.

District police department has deployed around 1,700 police personnel to provide security at the programme venue. The Chief Minister’s Security Officer (SSG) team along with the district Superintendent of Police (SP) P Parameswara Reddy and other officials conducted a trail of CM convoy on Thursday. Along with the police personnel, anti-bomb squads and sniffer dog teams were stationed at the meeting site.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the construction of the drinking water pipeline works under AMRUT 2.0 with an estimated cost of 339 crore.