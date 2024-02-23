1,700 policemen deployed for Andhra Pradesh CM’s visit to Ongole

ONGOLE : Prakasam district authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday.
CM Jagan will take part in the “Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu’ programme at N Agraharam village to distribute house site pattas to around 22,000 eligible beneficiaries.
District police department has deployed around 1,700 police personnel to provide security at the programme venue. The Chief Minister’s Security Officer (SSG) team along with the district Superintendent of Police (SP) P Parameswara Reddy and other officials conducted a trail of CM convoy on Thursday. Along with the police personnel, anti-bomb squads and sniffer dog teams were stationed at the meeting site.
Additionally, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the construction of the drinking water pipeline works under AMRUT 2.0 with an estimated cost of 339 crore.
The Government has acquired around 536 acres of land from N Agraharam, Malleswarapuram, Vengamukkapalem and Yarajarla villages to distribute it for the beneficiaries, and released Rs 210 crore towards land acquisition and Rs 21.33 crore for the development of Infrastructure in these township projects.
“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the CM’s visit on Friday and deployed police officials and 20 special parties were appointed to provide security for the CM’s programme,” the SP said .