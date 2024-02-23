29-year-old patient watches Ram Mandir festival during brain surgery at Guntur Hospital

GUNTUR : The doctors of Sri Sai Hospital performed an awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient by showing him the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony during the procedure.

After the surgery, the patients was fully recovered and discharged.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy said the 29-year-old patient, D Manikanta, a native of Chebrolu in Guntur has been suffering from fits and was admitted at the hospital. After conducting various tests, the doctors identified a tumour in the motor cortex, the most sensitive part of the brain.

After seeing his condition, the doctors decided to for an awake craniotomy to remove recurrent glioma. We have decided to take up the surgery by keeping the patient awake to prevent damage to brain matter and loss of senses. As the patient was a devotee of Lord Ram, he asked to play the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony during the surgical procedure and it helped him, he added.