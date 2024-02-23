Guntur surgeon Naresh Babu bags National Best Research Award

VIJAYAWADA : Senior Spine Surgeon and Director of Guntur-based Mallika Spine Centre Dr J Naresh Babu received National Best Research Award and Vyagreswarudu Gold Medal for ground-breaking study on Cervical Spondylitis.

Dr Naresh Babu has been honoured with the award by the Association of Spine Surgeons of India. Additionally, the institute also bagged the prestigious Vyagreswarudu Gold Medal by the Orthopaedic Surgeons Society of Andhra Pradesh for this exceptional research on cervical spondylitis.

Dr Naresh’s groundbreaking study focused on 50 patients with severe symptoms of cervical spondylitis, whose routine MRI scans initially showed no abnormalities.