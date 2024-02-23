India committed to respecting boundaries: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

VISAKHAPATNAM : Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the International Maritime Seminar, conducted as part of MILAN 2024 by Indian Navy, here on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice-President cautioned that unilateral actions and disregard for international law at sea can have far-reaching consequences, jeopardising the stability and security of the entire region. He further remarked that if not well contained in time, it can go beyond regional disputes.

Dhankhar highlighted that challenge to the rule based order is at peak at the moment and described its resolution as unavoidable necessity. “In recent years, we have seen formidable security challenges in the maritime domain and these have acquired a new, menacing dimensions having the potential to endanger peace, not to speak of unsettling supply chains,” he said while mentioning the cascading impact of such supply chain disruptions on the lives of ordinary people.