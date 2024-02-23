India committed to respecting boundaries: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

VISAKHAPATNAM : Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the International Maritime Seminar, conducted as part of MILAN 2024 by Indian Navy, here on Thursday.
Addressing the seminar, the Vice-President cautioned that unilateral actions and disregard for international law at sea can have far-reaching consequences, jeopardising the stability and security of the entire region. He further remarked that if not well contained in time, it can go beyond regional disputes.
Dhankhar highlighted that challenge to the rule based order is at peak at the moment and described its resolution as unavoidable necessity. “In recent years, we have seen formidable security challenges in the maritime domain and these have acquired a new, menacing dimensions having the potential to endanger peace, not to speak of unsettling supply chains,” he said while mentioning the cascading impact of such supply chain disruptions on the lives of ordinary people.
Emphasising global dependence on the seas for trade and commerce, he underlined the need for observance of maritime order terming it quintessential to peace and harmony of the region as also for maintenance of supply chains and economic growth. Protection of global supply chains, avoiding deeper regional tensions and exploitation of the blue economy are global concerns that can no longer be ignored, he added.
Stating that Bharat recognises the significance of respecting the boundaries and fostering a rule based maritime order, he asserted, “We believe that strict adherence to international law, including UNCLOS, is imperative, essential and the only way for the peaceful coexistence and sustainable use of maritime resources.”
In the present times, the Vice-President observed that this aspect is severely strained and compromised.
Terming the theme of MILAN 2024 -- ‘Partners Across Oceans: Collaboration, Synergy, Growth’ -- very apt and relevant, he underlined the need for nations to come together, share experiences, and develop collaborative strategies to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of our oceans.
Describing the oceans as pathways to connect us, Dhankhar said oceans have played an important part in India’s history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Mentioning the great Indian Epic of Ramayana that continues to be an intrinsic part of the South East Asian culture, he underlined that our shared past holds immense value in establishing and furthering diplomatic dialogue even today.
Dhankhar remarked that India’s maritime strength will be critical to our marathon race to 2047 as a developed nation. “India stands at the cusp of remarkable growth. We are the fifth largest global economy. By the turn of the decade, India will be the third largest ahead of Japan and Germany and in terms of purchasing power we are third globally,” he added.