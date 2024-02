VISAKHAPATNAM : The NTPC green energy project at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district has got a fresh impetus with the NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) signing a land lease agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Delhi.

The NTPC has proposed to develop an Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub in 1,200 acres at Pudimadaka village.

The agreement was signed to realise the green energy and green hydrogen objectives of NTPC and to boost the Centre’s efforts towards energy transition.