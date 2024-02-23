Petitioners need not mention caste, religion: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued orders stating that petitioners need not to mention their caste and religion either in their petition or in proceedings.
It directed all the courts in the State to follow the orders without fail.
The High Court made it clear that orders of the Supreme Court in this regard should be implemented in toto. High Court Registrar General Y Lakshman Rao issued a circular to this effect.
In the Supreme Court, on January 10, Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, presiding over a family dispute transfer petition, Shama Sharma vs Kishan Kumar, objected to the mention of the parties’ caste in the court documents. They emphasised discontinuing this practice, stating that it should be ‘shunned.’
The Supreme Court has issued a general order explicitly directing that the caste or religion of parties should not be mentioned in any petition or proceeding filed before the courts, regardless of prior disclosure in lower courts.