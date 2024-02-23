Sanitary official nabbed for taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested Avanigadda sanitary inspector red-handedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 on Thursday. The accused officer have been identified as Pawan Kumar.

According to the ACB officials, Akula Sai Kumar, approached the accused officer, seeking a licence for his hotel in Avanigadda town. Sai Kumar applied for the licence and the tainted officer delayed the petition, demanding him to pay bribe amount of Rs 10,000 for processing the file.

Unwilling the pay the demanded bribe amount, Sai Kumar lodged a complaint against him through the toll-free number 14400. After verifying the complaint, ACB officials caught the accused officer while accepting the bribe amount in his office. The accused was arrested and presented before the court, said the officials.