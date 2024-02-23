Take steps to ensure smooth conduct of exams: Andhra Pradesh Minister

GUNTUR: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana directed officials to complete arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC, Intermediate, TET, and DSC exams to be held next month in the State.

He along with Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash held a review meeting with Collectors, police officials, and officials from the education department, medical, postal, and RTC via video conference on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated over 20 lakh students will appear for various exams in March. A total of 3,473 examination centres have been set up, and 6.23 lakh students will appear for SSC exams from March 18 to 30.

Additionally, 1.02 lakh students have re-enrolled for the exams. A total of 682 sitting squads and 156 flying squads have been set up to prevent malpractice.