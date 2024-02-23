Take steps to ensure smooth conduct of exams: Andhra Pradesh Minister

GUNTUR: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana directed officials to complete arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC, Intermediate, TET, and DSC exams to be held next month in the State.
He along with Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash held a review meeting with Collectors, police officials, and officials from the education department, medical, postal, and RTC via video conference on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he stated over 20 lakh students will appear for various exams in March. A total of 3,473 examination centres have been set up, and 6.23 lakh students will appear for SSC exams from March 18 to 30.
Additionally, 1.02 lakh students have re-enrolled for the exams. A total of 682 sitting squads and 156 flying squads have been set up to prevent malpractice.
Similarly, 10.52 lakh students will appear for Intermediate exams in 1,559 centres from March 1 to 20. Meanwhile, 34,365 Class-X students and 76,572 Intermediate students will appear for exams under the open school to be held from March 18 to 26.
Drinking water facilities should be provided at the exam centres along with uninterrupted power supply. He directed the officials to enforce Section 144 in a 100-metre radius around the centre.
RTC officials were instructed to run necessary buses for students to ensure maximum coverage of centres. On the other hand, 120 centres have been set up for the TET exam to be held from February 27 to March 6.
The Minister noted that 2.79 lakh people will attend the TET exam. To facilitate candidates, exam centers have also been set up in Bangalore, Barampur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Khammam, and Kodada.
On this occasion, Praveen Prakash said officials from all departments should work in coordination and emphasised that mobile phones, smart watches, and other electronic devices should not be allowed in the exam centres, and measures should be taken.