TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao wants to contest from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM : Former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao said he is contemplating contesting against Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana from Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district as suggested by the party high command.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said all along his political career since 1999 he has been representing Visakhapatnam district in the Assembly and Lok Sabha. Stating that his plan was to contest from Bheemili constituency as he won from the segment earlier, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he would take a decision after seeking the opinion of his followers and people.

He also opined that the Vizag North constituency may be given to the BJP candidate in case of alliance between the three parties.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao further criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly misusing government funds for his political meetings. He also criticised the YSRC leaders for making DWCRA women to wait in hot sun for hours when Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sarada Peetham on Wednesday.