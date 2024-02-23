Vizag's coastline echoes naval power with display of maritime might during MILAN 2024

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam's coastline set the stage for an impressive display of naval prowess as the Operational Demonstration and International City Parade concluded on Thursday. This was held as part of the Harbour Phase of Milan 2024, the prestigious multilateral naval exercise being conducted by the Indian Navy.

The International City Parade captured the cultural vibrancy and bonhomie between the Indian Navy, State and City Administration, and friends from Foreign Countries. Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt attended as the chief guest. In his address, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, emphasised the significance of maritime cooperation among like-minded navies for collective growth and prosperity. He stated, "Maritime outreach and cooperation are key enablers for navies to work together with a common purpose."

Highlighting Visakhapatnam's historical maritime importance, he noted its transformation into a strategic centre on the eastern seaboard. He remarked, "Visakhapatnam has continued to serve as a beacon of the Indian Navy's maritime will, intent, and purpose."

Further underscoring the city's significance, Admiral Hari Kumar mentioned the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship of the Indigenous Project 15B Stealth Guided Missile Destroyers. He highlighted India's proactive role in anti-piracy and anti-drone operations, emphasising India's commitment to maritime security.

Regarding MILAN 2024, he highlighted the importance of collaboration among participating navies.

"Each element will weave a breathtaking symphony of unity and shared aspirations, reflecting the true spirit of MILAN: Camaraderie, Cohesion, and Collaboration," he remarked. Marking several significant milestones, the Indian Navy's latest helicopter, the MH-60R, and indigenous light combat aircraft, the Tejas Mark 1A, made their debut participation in the MILAN. Additionally, Visakhapatnam's waters witnessed the historic presence of the Indian aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant for the very first time.