Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gives house site deeds to over 20000 women

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday formally launched the distribution of registered conveyance deeds to 31.19 lakh beneficiaries of the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme. As part of a programme held in Ongole, he also handed over house site pattas and conveyance deeds to 20,480 women under the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, besides sanctioning funds for construction of the houses. Further, he pointed out that the state government has spent Rs 231 crore for purchasing land and developing Jagananna housing layouts in Ongole city.

While addressing a large gathering, Jagan lashed out at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Describing the Opposition leader as an “evil worse than 100 villains”, he accused Naidu of thwarting attempts to render justice to the poor.

“Naidu had not just filed one or two, but a staggering 1,191 court cases to prevent the ruling YSRC from distributing house sites to the poor in the state. Even today, they have approached the court to hinder the distribution of house sites,” he alleged.

Pointing out that construction of 8.90 lakh houses has been completed, Jagan said 22 lakh houses are still under construction. He emphasised that his government faced hurdles in the construction of houses for the poor in Amaravati as Naidu had alleged that the move would create a ‘demographic imbalance’.

Accusing the previous TDP government of not fulfilling even 10% of their 650 poll promises, the Chief Minister said Naidu was against the economic and social uplift of the poor.