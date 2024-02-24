APERC denies secrecy in power purchase pact

VISAKHAPATNAM : In response to reports regarding the alleged secrecy surrounding a 7,000 megawatt power purchase agreement, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) issued a clarification on Friday.

The APERC stated its transparent and legal decision-making process, highlights its status as a State-level apex body with independent authority. It denied the reports of secrecy, asserting that all decisions were taken openly and in accordance with relevant Acts.

Regarding public inquiry procedures, the APERC outlined the requirements set forth in the Electricity Act and its adherence to guidelines. It clarified that proposals for tariff adjustments must be publicly announced, with opportunities for objections to be raised and considered before final decisions are taken.

Specifically, addressing the 2021 agreement with the Solar Corporation of India, the APERC explained its conditional approval based on projected electricity demand and resource planning. It reiterated that tariff determination falls within its jurisdiction, referencing the decision by the CERC to set the tariff at Rs 2.49 per unit.

Responding to criticism of lack of public hearings, the APERC noted that such hearings were only mandated for certain types of proposals until the 2022-23 period.

The APERC clarified that there is no requirement for public hearings on other proposals under the Act.