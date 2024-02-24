Consider views of parties to set up counting centres: AP CEO

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) to arrange counting centres without giving scope for any sort of controversies.

Holding a video conference with the DEOs from the State Secretariat on Friday, the CEO suggested that the DEOs set up the counting centres after taking the opinions of representatives of the recognised political parties into consideration. Special counters should be set up for counting postal ballots at the centres, he said.

Asserting that steps should be taken to ensure the conduct of elections in a peaceful atmosphere, the CEO said security arrangements should be reviewed with the district SPs. Stating that the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) application trial run will be conducted in the first week of March, he wanted the officials to download the app in the meantime.

He directed the officials to resolve the applications pertaining to enrolment of voters, and deletions at the earliest. He also reviewed the arrangements at the polling stations.