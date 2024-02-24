Over 9,000 to write Group II on February 25

GUNTUR : Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti instructed the officials to take adequate measures to ensure the smooth conduct of APPSC Group 2 exam in the district.

He held a review meeting with various district officials at the Collectorate on Friday. He said that 9,778 candidates will appear for the prelims exam on February 25.

The exam will be from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. As many as 28 examination centres have been set up across the district, including 25 in Narasaraopet, two in Chilakaluripet and one in Sattenapalli. He directed the officials from all departments to work in coordination to set up basic amenities at examination centres and emphasised on not allowing mobile phones, smart watches, and other electronic devices in the examination centres and strict measures should be taken to prevent malpractice.