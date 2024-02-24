PM to dedicate AIIMS Mangalagiri to nation, lay stone for 9 CCBs on February 25

VIJAYAWADA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri to the nation virtually on February 25, said AIIMS Mangalagiri CEO and Director Dr Madhabananda Kar on Friday.

Addressing the media at a press conference in AIIMS auditorium, Dr Madhabananda Kar said that apart from AIIMS Mangalagiri, the Prime Minister would inaugurate a microbiology food testing laboratory in Visakhapatnam and launch four mobile testing labs across the State. Additionally, the PM will lay the foundation stone for nine critical care blocks (CCB) for the AIIMS.

He informed the media that Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Prahalad Joshi, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Prof SP Singh Baghel, and State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini will attend the inauguration ceremony at the AIIMS.

Speaking about the hubble origins of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Kar said that the journey of the institute began with the foundation laid by the then Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda on December 19, 2015 with an initial outlay of Rs1618.23 crore.

Currently, the institute boasts advanced medical facilities including radiodiagnosis, nuclear medicine, and advanced cancer care services along with necessary services like dialysis, blood bank, and telemedicine.

It also comprises an academic block, residential and hostel blocks for medical students and a hospital with OPD, IPD and emergency services. Dr Kar highlighted the operational status of the IPD block and the functionality of 41 broad and super-specialty departments.Dr Kar mentioned that the hospital has witnessed over 20,000 in-patient admissions and treatment to 12,000 emergency patients, underscoring its role as a vital healthcare provider in the region.

Apart from providing medical services, the institute has also collaborated with national and international universities to boost academic and research endeavours. In addition to healthcare and academic excellence, AIIMS Mangalagiri is committed to holistic development, with integrated sports facilities and community outreach health care services.

Focal point of various medical services

AIIMS boasts of advanced medical facilities such as radiodiagnosis, nuclear medicine, and advanced cancer services, dialysis, blood bank, telemedicine, and it also comprises an academic block, and a hospital with OPD, IPD and emergency services