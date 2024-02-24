RFID centre launched at Guntur govt hospital

GUNTUR : With an initiative to prevent kidnaps of newborn at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Centre has been set up in the hospital, said Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar.

Along with hospital authorities, he inaugurated the RFID centre on Friday. At the inauguration, he said that vigilance has been increased in the hospital following the incidents of newborn babies being kidnapped from neonatal units. As many as 100 CCTV cameras were set up in addition to 180 existing cameras in the hospital. In order to provide much needed protection to the newborns, a RFID centre has been established. A RFID tag will be fixed to the mother and her newborn child. Medical staff will be able to track the child and pinpoint the location through the centre.

Both the administrator of the centre and the mother will get an alert if anyone tries to remove the tag off the baby. Alarms and 40 readers have been arranged in the hospital, he added.

The State government is planning to implement RFID in all government general hospitals across the State and allot `20 crore for the same. So far, `7 crore has been released in the first phase. He also assured that the hospital authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of newborn children. Civil surgeon and RMO Dr Sathish Kumar, gynaecology department head Dr V Aruna, nursing superintendent Asha Sajani and others were present.