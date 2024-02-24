State reports over 4,600 Olive Ridley nests across 68 beaches

VISAKHAPATNAM : “Olive Ridley Turtles harbour numerous mysteries, of which only a fraction has been comprehended,” said Dr R Suresh Kumar, Scientist at the Department of Endangered Species Management, Wildlife Institute of India (WII). He made this observation during a one-day workshop titled ‘Sea turtle population estimation, nesting habitat monitoring, and hatchery management practices,’ held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The workshop is part of the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) scheme initiated by the Ministry of Environment. As part of the National Marine Turtle Action Plan (NMTAP) 2021-2026, the WII is conducting various workshops across the country to educate stakeholders about its purpose. It prioritises establishment and maintenance of a robust coastal database. This resource compiles vital records from both coasts, empowering a comprehensive understanding of marine turtle populations and habitats to inform effective conservation strategies and mitigate threats.

As per the ‘Marine Turtle Nesting Population Assessment along the East Coast of India’ data for 2022-2023, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 4,626 Olive Ridley turtle nests across 68 nesting beaches, facilitated by 67 hatcheries. Notably, the State achieved an average emergence success rate of 92.84%.

Dr Suresh highlighted the rising trend of nesting observed through recordings as it progresses northward from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, to Odisha. He emphasised the significance of the northern regions along the east coast for providing suitable conditions for turtle nesting, stressing the importance of meticulous documentation and conservation efforts for these beaches to preserve Olive Ridleys. However, he cautioned against neglecting other areas.