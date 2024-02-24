TDP and Janasena announce first joint list of 118 candidates for AP Assembly polls

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced their first joint list of 118 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

In what came as a disappointment to the leaders and cadres of the Jana Sena Party, its chief, and actor Pawan Kalyan, on Saturday announced that his party will contest only 24 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing a joint press conference at his residence in Undavalli TDP chief announced the first list of 94 candidates, while Jana Sena, announced the names of 5 candidates. However, Pawan Kalyan did not announce from where he will be contesting.

According to TNIE, Pawan Kalyan, the leader of JSP, has decided to restrict his party's participation to 24 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats. He clarified that the primary aim is to prevent a division in the vote against the current government, and the secondary goal is to achieve a higher success rate.

“Instead of experimenting with more seats, acting constructively, JSP has decided to contest fewer seats and have a 98 % striking rate. In fact, by contesting 3 Lok Sabha seats, we are in a way contesting some 40 seats. Further, considering the BJP joining the alliance, we have reduced our seats,” he said while observing that had they secured at least 10 seats in 2019, they could have asked for more.