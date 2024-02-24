TDP-JSP likely to release 1st list of contestants for Assembly polls today

VIJAYAWADA : The TDP-JSP combine is likely to announce the first list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections on Saturday.

Though both the parties announced the electoral alliance long ago, the delay in seat sharing and the announcement of seats have caused some sort of displeasure to ticket aspirants of both the parties.

Despite coming to a conclusion on the number of seats, the announcement seems to be delayed as the TDP is holding talks with the BJP leadership on alliance. However, it has been decided to avoid further delay so as to give clarity to ticket aspirants and give contestants ample time to work at the ground level for a win.

Even if there is no official confirmation from both the parties regarding the announcement of the first list, according to sources, a decision has been taken by both the TDP and JSP to announce the list as the ruling YSRC has already come up with seven lists.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh arrived in Amaravati on Friday evening and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan also reached Vijayawada by night, sources said.

It is learnt that Naidu has already informed AP TDP chief K Atchannaidu, senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmala Rama Naidu and others to be available on Saturday morning. After meeting the leaders, Naidu, along with Pawan Kalyan, is expected to announce the list of candidates from both the parties. The first list is likely to contain candidates of around 100 segments.

With an eye on the possible electoral alliance with the BJP, the TDP-JSP combine may announce the candidates of those constituencies, which are unlikely to be chosen by the saffron party in case it joins hands with it to defeat the YSRC in the elections, sources added.