25-year-old Guntur bodybuilder’s quest for Mr. Olympia title

GUNTUR: Nissankararao Ravi Kumar, from Etukuru village in Guntur district, has proved that Indian athletes are no less than others in bodybuilding.

The 25-year-old bodybuilder had grabbed the limelight by winning several medals at national and international platforms. His medals tally include bronze and gold at Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Indonesia and Pune in 2018 and 2019 respectively, bronze at Mr. World held in Uzbekistan in 2021, and Mr Universe held in Pune in 2022, silver at 8th Mr & Mrs PHIL-ASIA 2023 International Bodybuilding Championship held in the Philippines in 70-75 kg category, besides Mr Andhra title 12 times.

His journey in bodybuilding was in fact quite tough. He had to fight his way out to reach this stage. His father is a lorry driver and mother a housewife, who wanted their son to excel in studies and make a good career.

Explaining his entry into bodybuilding, Ravi Kumar said, “Once, I saw a video of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mr. Olympia title winner for six consecutive times. I was so fascinated, and started basic training at a local gym. After winning a few medals in the State-level competitions, I convinced my parents to pursue my passion.”