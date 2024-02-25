Elaborate arrangements made for dedication of AIIMS Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Ensuring seamless coordination is paramount to the success of any endeavour, said Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu. He reviewed the arrangements for the dedication of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri to the nation at AIIMS administration building on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate AIIMS in Mangalagiri from Rajkot on Sunday. The Mangalagiri AIIMS project, costing Rs 1,618.23 crore, spans 183.11 acres and features 960 beds. Additionally, it houses a 125-seat medical college.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said, “As part of the PM’s Ayushman Bharat Heath Infrastructure Mission, Modi will also virtually lay the foundation stone for nine critical care blocks (CCBs) worth Rs 230 crore. Moreover, he will virtually inaugurate the Microbiology Food Testing Lab built at a cost of Rs 4.76 crore and four mobile food testing labs worth Rs 2.07 crore at the State Food Campus at Pedawaltair in Vizag.”

Furthermore, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Praveen Pawar and Minister for Health of Andhra Pradesh Vidadala Rajini, Governor Abdul Nazeer will join the programme. Governor Abdul Nazeer will grace the occasion as the chief guest physically. He emphasised the need for seamless coordination among the officials.