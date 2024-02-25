JSP cadre feels let down with seat sharing

VISAKHAPATNAM/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena cadre across the State was unhappy over the seat sharing with the TDP as part of an election alliance, which was revealed on Saturday. Speaking to TNIE, JSP leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana said Pawan Kalyan was magnanimous to accept paltry seats in the alliance, but the party cadre was not so magnanimous and not accepting the deal.

“Unless there is a fair share in seats and power sharing, there will not be vote transfer in the election, which will affect the objective of the alliance,” he said.

Stating that he has been receiving several calls from across the State and abroad from supporters expressing their displeasure over the alliance, Bolisetti said to win the confidence of the party cadre at the grassroots level, the JSP should get at least 40 seats and power sharing on the model of Karnataka should be ensured.

“Since 57 seats are yet to be decided, the JSP should be given its due share. Otherwise, the 2019 election results may repeat as most votes of JSP had gone to the YSRC at that time,” he observed. The JSP leader opined that with only 24 seats, vote transfer will be a problem now. “There is still a possibility to bridge the gap by giving at least 40 seats to the JSP to mollify the ruffed feelings of the cadre,” he opined.