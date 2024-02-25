Major facelift to railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: In a big boost to Indian railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for the redevelopment of 10 railway stations in Vijayawada division and 12 railway stations in Waltair division under the second phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) virtually on February 26.

Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil announced that Governor S Abdul Nazeer would attend the event at Gunadala.

“The redevelopment aims to enhance passenger experience and infrastructure. Upgradation of Rajahmundry railway station will be taken up with a whopping Rs 246.7 crore of the total Rs 460.98 crore sanctioned for the redevelopment of the 10 stations. A total of Rs 161 crore was already spent for the commissioning of RUBs by the division,” the DRM stated.

The 10 stations selected in the second edition of ABSS this year include Anaparthi, Bapatla, Chirala, Gudivada, Gunadala, Machilipatnam, Rayanapadu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, and Elamanchili.

Launched in August 2023 by the Prime Minister, ABSS envisages upgrading 1,275 stations across Indian Railways in two phases.

“In the first phase, 11 stations under Vijayawada Division were identified for redevelopment. And in the run-up to launch the 2nd phase, a total of 10 stations have been identified for redevelopment,” he noted.

In the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, a total of nine road underpasses (RuP) will have their foundation stone laid, and 50 recently completed RuPs will be dedicated to the nation.

“Commissioned at a cost of Rs 160.39 crore, RUPs shall ensure safe connectivity and commute for the denizens of Andhra Pradesh, enhancing safety and reducing pressure on loco pilots by eliminating level crossings,” added Narendra A Patil.

Plans also include the construction of two new station buildings at Anaparthi and Narsapur. Additionally, the installation of 16 foot-over-bridges (FOB) with a spacious gangway width of 12 metres at 16 different stations is underway.