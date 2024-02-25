Major facelift to railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: In a big boost to Indian railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for the redevelopment of 10 railway stations in Vijayawada division and 12 railway stations in Waltair division under the second phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) virtually on February 26.
Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil announced that Governor S Abdul Nazeer would attend the event at Gunadala.
“The redevelopment aims to enhance passenger experience and infrastructure. Upgradation of Rajahmundry railway station will be taken up with a whopping Rs 246.7 crore of the total Rs 460.98 crore sanctioned for the redevelopment of the 10 stations. A total of Rs 161 crore was already spent for the commissioning of RUBs by the division,” the DRM stated.
The 10 stations selected in the second edition of ABSS this year include Anaparthi, Bapatla, Chirala, Gudivada, Gunadala, Machilipatnam, Rayanapadu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, and Elamanchili.
Launched in August 2023 by the Prime Minister, ABSS envisages upgrading 1,275 stations across Indian Railways in two phases.
“In the first phase, 11 stations under Vijayawada Division were identified for redevelopment. And in the run-up to launch the 2nd phase, a total of 10 stations have been identified for redevelopment,” he noted.
In the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, a total of nine road underpasses (RuP) will have their foundation stone laid, and 50 recently completed RuPs will be dedicated to the nation.
“Commissioned at a cost of Rs 160.39 crore, RUPs shall ensure safe connectivity and commute for the denizens of Andhra Pradesh, enhancing safety and reducing pressure on loco pilots by eliminating level crossings,” added Narendra A Patil.
Plans also include the construction of two new station buildings at Anaparthi and Narsapur. Additionally, the installation of 16 foot-over-bridges (FOB) with a spacious gangway width of 12 metres at 16 different stations is underway.
12 railway stations to be developed in Waltair division
Prime minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the development works worth Rs 661.60 crore in Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone on Monday. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, DRM Saurabh Prasad said as many as 12 railway stations will be developed as Amrit Bharat stations in the Waltair division. Besides, four RoBs will be constructed between Visakhapatnam and Dusi stations in Visakhapatnam-Palasa section, he added.
Stating that the designs and DPR for the RoBs have already been completed, he assured that the construction of stations will be ready by the end of the next financial year.
The DRM mentioned that the Prime Minister had laid stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam station with Rs 492.64 crore in November 2022, whereas development of Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Damanjodi and Jagdalpur were taken up last year.
Stating that station development works are being taken up with Rs 1,029.87 crore and four RoBs with Rs 218.13 crore, the DRM informed that around 15 Amrit Bharat stations are being developed in the division, including 10 stations in Andhra Pradesh, four in Odisha and one in Chhattisgarh.
The 10 stations include Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Cheepurupalli, Srikakulam, Naupada Junction, Bobbili Junction, Parvatipuram, Araku, Duvvada and Vizianagaram.