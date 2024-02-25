Odarpu Yatra to soothe the jobless gets good response

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the recent announcement of the DSC exam for teacher recruitment by the State government, discontent among the unemployed has intensified, leading to widespread protests and demands for immediate action. Concurrently, a State-wide consolation tour, known as Odarpu Yatra, was initiated from Visakhapatnam on February 19, amplifying the demands for job creation. So far, the tour has covered Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The State government has given notifications for 1,54,900 jobs in the past five years. Of the total, 1,37,987 posts, including 1,30,000 posts of Sachivalam and others, were filled. Meanwhile, the recruitment process of 16,913 posts is in the pipeline.

AP Unemployment JAC State president Samayam Hemanta Kumar initiated the consolation tour, rallying unemployed youth from universities across the State to voice their grievances and demand action from the government.

Pointing out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to fill 2,32,000 posts during his tenure, Hemantha Kumar urged the government to fill the 77,100 pending notifications. He demanded the Chief Minister to announce the schedule of exams and notifications for the year 2024-25 as promised in the election manifesto. He further emphasised that the surge in unemployment is evident from the fact that 1,28,881 candidates vied for only 89 Group-I posts, underscoring the dire need for jobs.

Mukkala Gopi from Manyam district expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled promises of PET posts in schools and digital librarians despite assurances from the CM. He also demanded other concessions such as grace marks for Police Constable exam and increasing the gap between TET and DSC exams.

Daivala Janaki Raghavulu from Narsipatnam, who has been preparing for SI Job for quite a long time, raised concerns about the lack of reservation for EWS job aspirants in the prelims exams.