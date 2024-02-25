Pawan Kalyan totally under Naidu’s control now: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for limiting himself to contest a limited number of seats in alliance with the TDP in the ensuing Assembly elections, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday sought to know how the JSP chief wants to fight the ruling party.

Speaking to newsmen after the TDP-JSP combine released its first list of candidates, Sajjala said the remaining 19 seats of the 24 given to the JSP might be decided by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu himself as Pawan Kalyan only announced five candidates.

“It has become clear that the JSP has become part and parcel of the TDP. Pawan Kalyan should become the TDP vice-president,” he ridiculed.

Sajjala also wanted to know if Pawan Kalyan was still daydreaming of becoming Chief Minister with mere 24 seats, of which majority of them are not yet decided. “Even Pawan Kalyan himself seems to be indecisive as to where to contest from in the elections. Credibility of the leader determines the strength of a political party like the YSRC,” he observed.

The YSRC leader cautioned JSP activists and supporters to be prepared for the biggest betrayal of all times. “The TDP is known for ditching its partners and the JSP chief is now totally under the control of Naidu,” he remarked.