Professor’s efforts make Yogi Vemana University's Botanical Garden globally famous

KADAPA: Shaping the future of botanical science in India and striving to instil environmental awareness among the students, Araveeti Madhusudhana Reddy has dedicated his life to the establishment and maintenance of a botanical garden in Yogi Vemana University.

Currently serving as a professor at Yogi Vemana University, Reddy through his unwavering commitment and passion for plant conservation continues to inspire students and researchers alike. The Botanic Garden, under Reddy’s stewardship, has become a beacon of scientific knowledge for students, scholars, and educators across various educational institutions.

Recognised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as a leading botanical garden in India as it has a staggering collection of approximately 1.6 lakh plants, nurtured in collaboration with AP Social Forest.

The botanical garden has garnered international recognition, attracting attention for its diverse plant species and conservation efforts. Notably, the garden is home to the world’s largest Giant Water Lily, Victoria Amazonica, symbolising its global significance in botanical research and conservation. In addition to his academic pursuits, the professor has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to biodiversity conservation and environmental awareness. His dedication to plant taxonomy, biodiversity conservation, and medicinal plant research has left an indelible mark on botanical science in the country.

Madhusudhana Reddy has dedicated the past two decades to his roles as a professor and researcher. His academic journey began with a BSc in 1995 from Loyola Degree College in Pulivendula, followed by an MSc in Botany with plant physiology from SK University in Anantapur in 1998. In 2003, he completed his PhD in Plant Taxonomy (Grasses of AP) from the same university.