Several seniors fail to find place in TDP first list

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the TDP announced the first list of candidates for 94 Assembly constituencies on Saturday, several senior leaders have failed to find a place in it. Prominently, the names of TDP senior K Kala Venkata Rao, Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Chintamaneni Prabhakar Rao, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Palla Srinivas Rao were not found in the list.

Out of the four YSRC ‘rebel’ MLAs, who extended support to the TDP, only Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy’s name figured in the list. BK Parthasarathy of Penukonda (Anantapur district) was denied TDP ticket, which irked his followers. However, sources in the TDP say that some of the senior leaders are unlikely to get the party tickets to contest the elections.

In the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district, the TDP-JSP alliance seats declaration triggered dissent among TDP cadre. In Anakapalle, followers of former MLA Peela Govind and former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeesh protested against the allotment of Anakapalle seat to the JSP. Govind is said to be planning to hold a meeting with his followers to take a decision on his future course of action.