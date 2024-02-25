Tirupati artist empowers youngsters through free painting workshops

TIRUPATI: Aiming to pass on the knowledge of art to future generations, 34-year-old P Mohana Priya from Tirupati has been dedicatedly offering free painting training to students.
By inspiring young individuals and budding artists to pursue art as a passion, she is making a significant impact in her community. Recognised for her contributions to painting, Mohana Priya has received numerous appreciation from various organisations.
Additionally, she generously volunteers her time to paint the walls of the government schools, further enhancing the learning environment for students, all at no cost.
Originally from Tirupati, she completed her post-graduation at SV University. Since childhood, she has nurtured a hobby for painting, which has evolved into a passion over the years. Particularly interested in realism art, Priya has garnered acclaim for her realistic portrayals, drawing appreciation from many quarters.
She often showcases a series of portraits featuring freedom fighters from the Chittoor district at various exhibitions. Priya’s focus often revolves around middle-aged woman engaged in domestic labour, drawing inspiration from photographs.
The 34-year-old artist inspires her paintings with a glimpse of the potential lives of her subjects, encouraging viewers to pause and contemplate, capturing faces and expressions using oil painting, watercolors, pencil art and charcoals. Mohana Priya has been the recipient of the Damerla Rama Rao and SM Pandit Awards, garnering praise during National Oil Paintings competitions, Tirupati Art Society events, and other esteemed platforms.
“I have been balancing my personal life while pursuing my art dreams. Painting has been a hobby since childhood, inspired by the works of Ravi Varma and other noted artists. I have been particularly drawn to realism art, though it has not always received a favourable response from the public. Nevertheless, I continue to draw paintings, including those in the realism style, said Priya.
Mohana Priya’s children, Darshan and Samantha, have also been learning art from her. Moreover, she actively supports students in the government schools by raising awareness about painting and conducting free workshops every week.