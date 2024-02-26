Andhra Pradesh: 20 spotted deer antlers & skin seized, four held

GUNTUR: Palnadu forest department officials arrested four persons and recovered 20 spotted deer antlers and skin from them.

The accused were identified as Shaik Mabusaheb (75), V Venkataraju (46), T Narasimharao (38), G Nagaraju (40), a native of Bollapalli, while two others, including G Kanakayya (37), Shaik Rahamathulla (51), a head constable at Vijayawada city police station have absconded.

Disclosing the details at a press conference in Narasaraopet on Sunday, Palnadu district forest officer N Rama Chandra Rao said that, the officials received information about illegal activities in Bollapalli forest area under Vinukonda range on February 22. Following this, the officials increased vigil and deployed special teams.

On February 24, acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted raids in the forest and found a group of six people illegally smuggling 20 antlers and the tanned skin of spotted deers. The skin and antlers of deer are utilised as show pieces and to make highly valuable flutes.

The department, in coordination with the police department, has formed special teams to nab the accused. They filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and produced the accused in Narasaraopet court.

To prevent such incidents, the department is taking all necessary action.