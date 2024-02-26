Andhra Pradesh: Misuse of OTC drugs poses major health hazard

GUNTUR: The recent death of 17-year-old M Padma, who suffered from severe diarrhea and vomiting at Guntur GGH, has once again brought attention to the serious impact of easily accessible over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.
Over the past few weeks, more than 190 people with similar symptoms have been admitted to Guntur GGH, with 31 still undergoing treatment.
According to doctors, the health condition of not only Padma, but several other patients admitted to GGH with similar symptoms had severe health conditions due to delays in seeking medical care from qualified doctors.
Many patients, unaware of the seriousness of their condition, initially turned to local drug stores for medication, only to be rushed to the hospital when their condition worsened, opined Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar.
The rise in OTC drugs use is attributed to the economic constraints of low and middle-class people, who cannot afford doctor fees, as well as the reluctance of urban dwellers to waste time visiting hospitals for minor health issues when they can quickly find medication online or at nearby dispensaries.
M Joseph, a pharmacist in Guntur, emphasised that patients often demand antibiotics for self-medication and may become confrontational if denied. Sometimes, few people visit pharmacy shop with an old prescription, while few others buy medicines for cold, cough, fever, respiratory ailments or infections, he added.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kiran Kumar said, “There is alarming increase in antibiotic consumption, leading to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Misuse of antibiotics refers to consuming antibiotics without medical advise, re-using old prescriptions, not completing the prescribed course or shortening treatment duration, taking less than the prescribed dose, or failing to comply with the right frequency, which eventually leads to antibiotic resistance. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rule 65 of Drugs and Cosmetic Rules 1945 list the manufacture and sale of all drugs that cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor.”
Despite regulations prohibiting the dispensing of antibiotics without prescriptions, pharmacists frequently provide high doses of antibiotics and medications listed under Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to increase profits.
He emphasised the importance of strict enforcement of regulations by the pharmacy council, alongside public education and awareness campaigns.
Encouraging people to seek medical attention at nearby government health centres, he expressed hope that State government initiatives like e-sanjeevani and family doctor programmes would yield positive results in addressing this issue.