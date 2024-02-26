Andhra Pradesh: Misuse of OTC drugs poses major health hazard

GUNTUR: The recent death of 17-year-old M Padma, who suffered from severe diarrhea and vomiting at Guntur GGH, has once again brought attention to the serious impact of easily accessible over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Over the past few weeks, more than 190 people with similar symptoms have been admitted to Guntur GGH, with 31 still undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, the health condition of not only Padma, but several other patients admitted to GGH with similar symptoms had severe health conditions due to delays in seeking medical care from qualified doctors.

Many patients, unaware of the seriousness of their condition, initially turned to local drug stores for medication, only to be rushed to the hospital when their condition worsened, opined Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar.

The rise in OTC drugs use is attributed to the economic constraints of low and middle-class people, who cannot afford doctor fees, as well as the reluctance of urban dwellers to waste time visiting hospitals for minor health issues when they can quickly find medication online or at nearby dispensaries.

M Joseph, a pharmacist in Guntur, emphasised that patients often demand antibiotics for self-medication and may become confrontational if denied. Sometimes, few people visit pharmacy shop with an old prescription, while few others buy medicines for cold, cough, fever, respiratory ailments or infections, he added.