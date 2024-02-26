APPSC: 4.04 lakh appear for Group II exam

VIJAYAWADA: The preliminary examination for Group-II posts conducted on Sunday by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) concluded smoothly sans any malpractices across the State. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang supervised the examination process, ensuring stringent measures in place to maintain integrity and fairness.

A total of 4.04 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which is 87.1% of 4.83 lakh candidates who applied for 899 Group-II posts.

The APPSC Chairman assured to announce the results within five to six weeks and conduct the mains examination by the end of July this year giving a three months window for the aspirants to prepare for it. Furthermore, he confirmed that the Group-I examination is scheduled for March 17, dispelling rumours of any postponement and urging students to remain focused on their preparations.

While the majority of the examination proceeded without any incident, an individual was apprehended in Chittoor district for attempting to use a fake admit card. Investigation into the fabrication of the counterfeit hall ticket is underway.

Speaking to TNIE, State president of AP Unemployment JAC Samayam Hemantha Kumar expressed concern regarding the examination’s difficulty level.