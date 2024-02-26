APPSC: 4.04 lakh appear for Group II exam

VIJAYAWADA: The preliminary examination for Group-II posts conducted on Sunday by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) concluded smoothly sans any malpractices across the State. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang supervised the examination process, ensuring stringent measures in place to maintain integrity and fairness.
A total of 4.04 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which is 87.1% of 4.83 lakh candidates who applied for 899 Group-II posts.
The APPSC Chairman assured to announce the results within five to six weeks and conduct the mains examination by the end of July this year giving a three months window for the aspirants to prepare for it. Furthermore, he confirmed that the Group-I examination is scheduled for March 17, dispelling rumours of any postponement and urging students to remain focused on their preparations.
While the majority of the examination proceeded without any incident, an individual was apprehended in Chittoor district for attempting to use a fake admit card. Investigation into the fabrication of the counterfeit hall ticket is underway.
Speaking to TNIE, State president of AP Unemployment JAC Samayam Hemantha Kumar expressed concern regarding the examination’s difficulty level.
He noted challenges faced by candidates, particularly in subjects like geography and asking most of the questions related to law and sociology in Indian Society and highlighted the nature of questions related to the mental ability, reasoning, and arithmetic sections, which took much time to understand and answer. Kumar highlighted the inclusion of history questions within the current affairs section, causing an additional hurdle to candidates.
Aspirants expressed dissatisfaction with the examination’s structure and syllabus. Datti Venkat Santosh Sagar from Visakhapatnam highlighted the extensive syllabus of Indian society, compounded by the lack of government-recommended study material.
Similarly, Sk Mula from Guntur district lamented the complexity of the questions, particularly for non-Mathematics students.
He also said the challenging nature of the examination, coupled with the stringent qualification criteria, has left many aspirants apprehensive about their prospects.
82.75% attendance registered in Vizag
As many as 39,300 candidates appeared for the APPSC Group-II examination in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, conducted in 105 examination centres. Out of total 47,491 applicants, 8,191 were absent, registering an attendance rate of 82.75%. District Collector A Mallikarjuna confirmed the smooth conduct of the Group-II examination, attributing it to the preemptive measures taken by the district administration and authorities, with no untoward incidents reported anywhere